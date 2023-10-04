USD/CAD holds in narrow range around 1.37. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Firm jobs data Friday may add to market conviction around another hike and should add to CAD support.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- RE Royalties Enters into CAD $4.0 Million Loan and Royalty Agreement with Revolve Renewable Power - October 4, 2023
- USD/CAD: The technical risk of a correction could raise – Scotiabank - October 4, 2023
- RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Enters into CAD $4.0 Million Loan and Royalty Agreement with Revolve Renewable Power - October 4, 2023