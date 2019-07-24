The USD remains well supported by tempered Fed rate cut bets and helped gain some traction. A goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices underpinned Loonie and kept a lid on any strong up-move. The USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD ticks higher to mid-1.3100s, still below the overnight swing high - July 24, 2019
- Long GBP/CAD at 1.6355 – Westpac - July 24, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Struggling to cut through the falling channel hurdle - July 23, 2019