USD/CAD pulls back from its highest level since early June touched this Thursday. Rebounding Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps the upside amid a softer USD. The Fed’s hawkish outlook should …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD ticks lower amid rebounding Oil prices/softer USD, downside potential seems limited - August 17, 2023
- USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3530 on robust US data, eyes on US Initial Jobless Claims - August 17, 2023
- Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of a $1.6M (CAD) Purchase Order from a US Government Agency - August 17, 2023