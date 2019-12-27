EUR/USD is gaining ground on broad-based dollar selling. The pair is closing on a crucial trendline hurdle at 1.1140. With gold rising amid trade optimism, a breakout looks likely. GBP/USD extends the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to break out to the upside – Rabobank - December 27, 2019
- USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Drops to seven-day low under 21/50-DMA - December 27, 2019
- Global CAD Libraries Software Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024 - December 27, 2019