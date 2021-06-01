USD/CAD has turned back lower, but short-term momentum remains a concern, leaving analysts at Credit Suisse disinclined to chase the move lower in the short-term. “USD/CAD is edging lower within its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD to end thoughts of a correction higher once below 1.2012/00 – Credit Suisse
USD/CAD has turned back lower, but short-term momentum remains a concern, leaving analysts at Credit Suisse disinclined to chase the move lower in the short-term. “USD/CAD is edging lower within its …