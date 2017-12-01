The Bank of Canada’s last interest rate decision for 2017 may spark further losses in USD/CAD should the central strike a hawkish outlook for monetary policy. Even though the BoC is largely anticipated to keep the benchmark interest rate at 1.00% on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to Exhibit Bearish Behavior on Hawkish BoC - December 1, 2017
- The Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, and USD in Focus - December 1, 2017
- USD/CAD loses nearly 200-pips on Friday to turn flat on the week - December 1, 2017