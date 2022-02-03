USD/CAD to extend its gains towards 1.2775/00 into the end of the week – Scotiabank

The USD/CAD drifts higher after losses stop in mid 1.26s again. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to edge higher towards the 1.2775/1.2800 area on a break above minor resistance at 1.2725.
