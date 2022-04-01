Much of the CAD upside has come over recent sessions with USD/CAD losing ground during 14 of the last 16 trading days. Economists at Rabobank expect the pair to edge lower towards 1.24 over the next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to move downward to the 1.24 level in three months’ time – Rabobank - April 1, 2022
- USD/CAD traders eye US NFP ahead of BoC later in the month - April 1, 2022
- ‘Voice Biomarker’ Shows Progress in CAD Risk Assessment - March 31, 2022