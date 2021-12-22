We expect that as QE tapering winds down and the first Fed hike is delivered in Q2, markets will move to price in more Fed action, pushing USD/CAD to 1.32 in Q3 2022.” “Weighing on the loonie in early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to race higher towards 1.32 by Q3 2022 – CIBC - December 22, 2021
- Mobile CAD Market – Global Deep Analysis on Innovations and Forecast 2026 - December 22, 2021
- USD/CAD consolidates in a range, holds steady above 1.2900 mark - December 22, 2021