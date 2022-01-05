USD/CAD has been capped and fallen sharply from major medium-term resistance at 1.2950/3024. However, key support at 1.2645/2608 should hold, in the opinion of the Credit Suisse analyst team. “The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD analysis: Reveals new support zone - January 5, 2022
- USD/CAD to recover towards the 1.2950/3030 zone – Credit Suisse - January 5, 2022
- Headversity raises $12.5 million CAD to scale workplace mental health solution - January 5, 2022