Economists at the National Bank of Canada analyze USD/CAD outlook. One of the main drivers of CAD appreciation in the first half of the year was the significant tightening of Canada-US interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to return to the upper end of the 1.33-1.38 range in the second half of 2023 – NBF - July 7, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar awaiting US and Canadian employment data - July 7, 2023
- Nextech3D.ai Releases New Episode of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Highlighting Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio, “Toggle3D” - July 7, 2023