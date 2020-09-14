USD/CAD to rise as Canadian economic and political outlook becomes cloudier – HSBC

The CAD has recovered all of the ground lost to the USD during the early phases of the COVID-19 lockdown but economists at HSBC believe the drop in USD/CAD has more to do with USD disdain than CAD …
