The CAD nudged just under 1.3250 into the close of trade Tuesday and has made a little more progress on Wednesday to test 1.32. Soft US CPI and a somewhat hawkish BoC hike should drive spot through …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to slide below 1.32 on soft US CPI and a somewhat hawkish BoC hike – Scotiabank - July 12, 2023
- BoC Preview: Any benefit for CAD from a rate hike is unlikely to be sustained over the medium term – MUFG - July 12, 2023
- Upbeat CAD outlook over medium term based on solid growth fundamentals and attractive FX valuation – SocGen - July 12, 2023