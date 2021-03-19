In the view of Christian Lawrence Senior, Cross-Asset Strategist at Rabobank, the USD/CAD pair is set to test the 1.2575 mark ahead of a return to a region of price stickiness around 1.2650. “We see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD to soar towards the 1.26 level by the end of the month – Rabobank
In the view of Christian Lawrence Senior, Cross-Asset Strategist at Rabobank, the USD/CAD pair is set to test the 1.2575 mark ahead of a return to a region of price stickiness around 1.2650. “We see …