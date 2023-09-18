A break under the 1.3495 point should see the CAD progress to the low 1.34 area and, possibly, test stronger USD support in the upper 1.33s.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to test strong support in the upper 1.33s on a break under the 1.3495 point – Scotiabank - September 18, 2023
- NZD/CAD sell alert: New Zealand Dollar weakens against Canadian Dollar - September 18, 2023
- US dollar, USD/CAD, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - September 18, 2023