USD/CAD dropped to seven-month lows at 1.3192 on Thursday, the lowest since January 30. Given the six week down channel in the loonie and the decline of the US dollar against all the majors over the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to try another break of 1.3190 support - August 17, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls look for entry beyond 1.3270/75 - August 16, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Weaker Oil Puts Pressure On The Canadian Dollar - August 14, 2020