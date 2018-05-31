USD/CAD touches session low as the loonie pulls ahead on the day

The loonie catches a bid ahead of the US trading session as USD/CAD breaks yesterday’s low of 1.2836 to touch a session low of 1.2820 on the day. The pair now closes in on the resistance-turned-support level @ 1.2820 from the 7 November high – a level …
