In the short term USDCAD has been accelerating lower. In the long term USDCAD has been accelerating lower. Over the past 19 days, the USDCAD price increased 10 days and decreased 9 days. For every up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trade idea: How to play the short term trend accelerating lower - January 30, 2023
- Nuvolo Receives New Patent, Completing the End-To-End Process of Interpreting Data from CAD into Modern Connected Workplace Platform - January 30, 2023
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Firms as Investors Anticipate BoE Decision - January 30, 2023