(MENAFN – Baystreet.ca) The Canadian dollar outperformed the Australian and New Zealand dollars overnight but lost ground against the U.S. dollar. Asia markets appeared to have sated their risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Trade, Oil Pressure Canadian dollar - June 15, 2019
- USD/CAD forecast: Funds jumps right back into the mix ahead of the Fed - June 14, 2019
- USD/CAD: BoC to help sustain CAD appreciation near-term – CIBC - June 14, 2019