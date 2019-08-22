EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed’s Powell critical speech …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trades below 1.33 on upbeat Canadian data, weaker USD - August 22, 2019
- Drop closes $58 million CAD Series B with eyes on accelerated growth, going public - August 22, 2019
- USD/CAD eases from tops, back below 1.3300 handle - August 22, 2019