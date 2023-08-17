USD/CAD continues to gain due to robust US economic indicators. Elevated Treasury yields supported the strength of the Greenback. FOMC’s minutes revealed a divergence among Fed officials concerning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3530 on robust US data, eyes on US Initial Jobless Claims - August 17, 2023
- Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of a $1.6M (CAD) Purchase Order from a US Government Agency - August 17, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pokes six-week-old resistance above 1.3500 amid overbought RSI - August 16, 2023