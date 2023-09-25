USD/CAD testing into the 1.3450 level after cycling on Monday. The US Dollar is broadly higher, but the CAD is catching a late-day bump in crude oil prices. Economic calendar is mostly devoid of CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trades into the low end after back-and-forth Monday action, looking for 1.3450 - September 25, 2023
- Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Amendment and Extension of Maturity Date on CAD$10 Million Debenture - September 25, 2023
- USD/CAD rebounds as USD Index refreshes nine-month high amid risk-on mood - September 25, 2023