EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating last week’s losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar continues benefitting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trades with modest losses, just below 1.3300 mark - February 10, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bull momentum weakens - February 9, 2020
- Cool cad Rufus makes this Agatha Christie mystery magic: CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews the opening of BBC’s new crime drama - February 9, 2020