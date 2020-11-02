USD/CAD: Trims gains above 1.3300 as DXY eases from fresh one-month top

USD/CAD eases from two-day top, keeps mild gains above 1.3300. Pullback of the US dollar, WTI probe the bulls. October month PMIs can offer immediate direction, risk catalysts will be the key. USD/CAD …
