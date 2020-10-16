The US dollar has lost ground on Friday, pulling back from Thursday’s highs at 1.3255 to consolidate below 1.3200 on Friday’s late trading. The Canadian dollar has been favoured by a slightly brighter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trims gains on Friday and consolidates below 1.3200 - October 16, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back After Yesterday’s Move - October 16, 2020
- USD/CAD struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around 1.3200 mark - October 16, 2020