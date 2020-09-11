USD/CAD stays pressured near intraday low while extending pullback from 1.3202. Risk reset in Asia, oil price consolidation helps keep the bears hopeful below the early August lows. BOC’s Macklem part …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD trims Thursday’s gains below 1.3200 during a quiet session - September 11, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1:3 R/R buy setup, target 1.3300 - September 10, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1:3 R/R but setup, target 1.3300 - September 10, 2020