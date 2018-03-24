USD/CAD is bouncing off from 1.2830 low heading higher along the 1.2950 range. Hourly support and resistance are given at 1.2805 (12/03/2018 low) and 1.3308 (23/06/2017 high). The short-term technical structure suggests short-term increase. In the longer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Trying To Bounce - March 24, 2018
- Consumption of sugary beverages may double risk of death from CAD - March 23, 2018
- USD/CAD looking to rebound from 1.2820 - March 23, 2018