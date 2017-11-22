USD/CAD tumbles to 1-week lows as USD retreats further after Fed’s minutes

US dollar extended losses after FOMC minutes. CAD having best day in months against USD. Higher crude oil prices and NAFTA talks added momentum to the Loonie. The USD/CAD pair extended the decline following the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC …
