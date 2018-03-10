The Canadian dollar continues to struggle. On Wednesday afternoon USD/CAD moved up on to a $1.28 ‘big figure’’or the first time since December 20 and yesterday after President Trump’s tariffs announcement (which was seen as a negative for progress on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – U.S. tariff announcement hits CAD on read-across to NAFTA talks - March 10, 2018
- CAD/CHF Finds the Proper Blend of Fuel and Clearance for Reversal - March 9, 2018
- EUR/CAD retreats from 2-year high resistance, Poloz next week - March 9, 2018