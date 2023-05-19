The USD/CAD pair moves sideways in the short term and it seems undecided. Most likely, the traders are waiting for the Canadian economic figures before taking action. The Retail Sales and Core Retail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD undecided ahead of the Canadian retail sales [Video] - May 19, 2023
- USD/CAD – Will Retail Sales weigh on the Canadian Dollar? - May 19, 2023
- NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF declares CAD 0.11 dividend - May 19, 2023