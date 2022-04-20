USD/CAD under pressure despite US dollar strength

USD/CAD is under pressure despite the strength in the greenback and oil prices. The price of oil was reaching resistance on Tuesday, but demand is subdued. USD/CAD is a touch in the red on Wednesday …
