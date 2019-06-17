USD pullback, WTI recovery favor sellers. Global trade pessimism questions the downside. Comments from the BOC policymakers and second-tier US data bear market attention. Despite elevated tension …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Upside capped around 50-day SMA as traders weigh WTI recovery - June 17, 2019
- USD/CAD – Trade, Oil Pressure Canadian dollar - June 15, 2019
- USD/CAD forecast: Funds jumps right back into the mix ahead of the Fed - June 14, 2019