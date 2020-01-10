But by the end of the week the USD/CAD was firmly back over 1.3000 finishing at successively higher rates on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and ending the week at 1.3062. Even the relief of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement - January 10, 2020
- USD/CAD: Waiting for statistical direction - January 10, 2020
- AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement - January 10, 2020