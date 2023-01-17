On the other hand, the US dollar is not in particular demand at present either so the CAD losses should be limited.” See – Canadian CPI Preview: Forecasts from six major banks, inflation steering into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Weak Canadian inflation to put selling pressure on the Loonie – Commerzbank - January 17, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO S&P 500 Hedged CAD ETF up on Monday (ZUE) - January 17, 2023
- Cad/Cam Milling Machine Market Size 2023 with Strong Supplier, Key Factors, Driving the market Growth, Information 2028 - January 17, 2023