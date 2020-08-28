USD/CAD remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. Powell’s dovish comments, the upbeat market mood continued weighing on the greenback. A modest pullback in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD weakens further below 1.3100 mark, lowest since January - August 28, 2020
- USD/CAD unlocks fresh 7-month low below 1.3100 - August 28, 2020
- CAD/JPY – Playing Unequal Recovery Rates - August 28, 2020