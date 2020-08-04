USD/CAD weekly chart

EUR/USD tops 1.1800 on broad dollar’s weakness The greenback failed to retain investors’ interest, giving up by the end of the US session. EUR/USD struggles with the 1.1800 threshold poised to extend …
