The USD/CAD has climbed 2.9% since June 7 as six-month and quarterly repositioning has favored the greenback and a 9.7% drop in WTI crippled the Canadian currency. The Federal Reserve’s pivot on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: A volatile balance remains intact - July 2, 2022
- Import duty on gold raised to 15% to check CAD - July 1, 2022
- USD/CAD marches steady around 1.2880, after US manufacturing data - July 1, 2022