The USD/CAD rebounded from Thursday’s two-and-a-half year low at 1.2688, closing the week at 1.2781, but the myriad resistance lines above and the negative momentum of the US dollar make a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Beware of year-end mayhem - December 20, 2020
- USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2750 after Canada data - December 19, 2020
- The impact of COVID-19 on 3D Modeling CAD Software Market 2026 Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research - December 19, 2020