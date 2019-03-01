The US Dollar gained some 100 pips during the final week of February as Canadian GDP decelerated way below the market estimates. The USD/CAD broke the trendline resistance to the upside with the US Do…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Canada’s slumping GDP reverses the trend to the upside - March 1, 2019
- ISCHEMIA Patients: High Rates of Severe-to-Moderate Ischemia, Multivessel CAD - March 1, 2019
- USD/CAD – Loonie Rebounds on Oil Price Surge - March 1, 2019