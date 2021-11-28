USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: COVID strikes again

New COVID variant in South Africa roils global markets. WTI falls 10% from Monday’s open, 12.8% on Friday, commodities plunge. USD/CAD adds 1%, closes at two-month high despite US Treasury yield …
