Friday’s USD/CAD close at 1.3122 was the best for the loonie since September 7. September’s Canadian job market added 378,200 workers, more than double the 156,600 forecast, and has rehired 76% of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Has Canada strength been stimulated? - October 11, 2020
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Doji on 4H directs pullback to 1.7100 but bears keep the reins - October 10, 2020
- GBP/CAD: Range Trading Is Likely, Yet GBP Could Surprise To The Upside In 2021 - October 10, 2020