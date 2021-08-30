USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US rate policy undermine outlook

Dollar falls even though US Treasury yield curve steepens modestly. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts weakness ahead. The USD/CAD was bracketed by losses last week as sharp gains in crude oil on Monday …
