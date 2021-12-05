USD/CAD Weekly forecast: Omicron keeps markets on edge

Last Friday’s Omicron market panic remains the setting. WTI loses 2.8% on the week, 15.3% from last Friday open. US Federal Reserve officials talk inflation interest rate policy. FXStreet Forecast …
