USD/CAD rebounds modestly on Thursday and Friday with sliding oil prices. Rising risk appetite from in March from Ukraine talks has weakened US dollar. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish out to one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: The fading US dollar safety trade - April 3, 2022
- Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities - April 3, 2022
- Complete revascularization may improve angina-related health in STEMI, multivessel CAD - April 2, 2022