USD/CAD touches three-week low at 1.2660 on Thursday and 1.2676 on Friday. Loonie propelled by rising crude oil prices, untouched by employment losses. WTI sets new 13-month high on Friday at $59.73, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Watching the wells come home - February 14, 2021
- GBP/CAD Week-Ahead Predictions: UK And Canadian Inflation Key For Pound-Canadian Dollar Outlook - February 14, 2021
- Canada contributes CAD 1 million to WFP to support the national school meal program - February 13, 2021