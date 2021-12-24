WTI climbs 5.1% on the week as Omicron fears ease. USD/CAD reverse after closing at 1.2940 on Monday. Fed initial rate hike speculation moves to March 2020. As has been true for most of the third …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: WTI sets the pace - December 24, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly low and rebounds, back above 1.2800 mark - December 24, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Pull Back Against Loonie - December 24, 2021