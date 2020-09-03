USD/CAD refreshes intraday high amid broad USD strength. Sluggish WTI, risk-tone sentiment adds to the pair’s strength. US Jobless Claims, ISM Services PMI and Canadian trade numbers will be the key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Well bid above 1.3050 as WTI stays under $42, US dollar refreshes weekly high - September 3, 2020
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish conditions ripen for another short - September 2, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers struggle to retake controls - September 2, 2020