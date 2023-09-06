USD/CAD reacted with volatility, hitting a daily high of 1.3676 after the Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged but maintained a hawkish stance on inflation. Despite a -0.2% annual contraction in Canada …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD whipsaws after BoC holds rates steady, keeping a hawkish tone - September 6, 2023
- Company set up so wife of accused in $1.8b money laundering case can get employment pass: CAD - September 6, 2023
- Company set up for wife of accused in $1.8b money laundering case to get employment pass: CAD officer - September 6, 2023