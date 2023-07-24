USD/CAD holds range around 1.32 in quiet trade. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Minor gains for the CAD on the session so far reinforce – at least in the short run – resistance in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD will shortly have another run at support at 1.3100/20 – Scotiabank - July 24, 2023
- Proposed Settlements totaling CAD $21.94M Reached in Electrolytic & Film Capacitor Class Actions - July 24, 2023
- USD/CAD corrects sharply below 1.3200 despite solid recovery in US Dollar, oil jumps - July 24, 2023