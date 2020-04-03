Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out that significant oil production cuts would only dampen downside risks for the Loonie (CAD). They consider USD/CAD could test the recent top. “The CAD like other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Worst is not over yet for CAD – MUFG - April 3, 2020
- Enforsys Enhances Its CAD/RMS Features to Support First Responders During Crisis - April 3, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Supported By Surging Oil Prices - April 3, 2020